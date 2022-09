| Racing Baisa Neffereti Shine In Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Racing: Baisa, Neffereti shine in trials at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:05 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: Baisa & Neffereti shaped well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m:

China Town (RB) 47, moved easy.

800m:

Theon (PS Chouhan) 1-2, 600/47, strode out freely. La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/48, well in hand. Orin Swift (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/47, looks well. My Grandeur (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/45, handy.

1000m:

Baisa (Dhanu Singh) & Neffereti (Kiran Naidu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved well.