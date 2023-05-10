‘Raddi se Taleem’ organised in Hyderabad to help underprivileged students

Youth Welfare Telangana launched ‘Raddi se Taleem’ programme aimed at helping underprivileged students by providing them books collected from other students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: Youth Welfare Telangana, a city-based organisation, launched ‘Raddi se Taleem’ a programme aimed at helping the underprivileged students by providing them books collected from other students.

As part of the ‘Raddi se Taleem’ programme, the volunteers collect text books of students who got promoted to higher classes and pass it on to new students who would benefit through it.

“Usually, school managements for various reasons, do not encourage students to go for second hand books. However, we convinced over 100 schools to accept it wherever they find students are from economical backward background,” said Syed Jalaluddin Zafar, founder and president, Youth welfare Telangana.

The volunteers will collect the text books and workbooks from students at their centres set up in the city. “The books will be segregated and provided to the students who are in need of it. Anyone can donate books from class first to tenth, intermediate, graduation, post-graduation,” he said.

The NGO is also collecting note books from the students. “Whatever pages remain in the notebooks, would be unpinned and we will use it to make a new note book. We have tied up with a few book binding workshops,” said Jalaluddin.

For more details one can contact on 7396969475 and 9700667961.