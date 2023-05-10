How Did Punjagutta Get That Name?

Hyderabad: Have you ever thought about what Punjagutta means? Punjagutta derived its very name from a ‘pahad’ or hill, which has imprints of a palm (or ‘panja’) and a knee on a rock. It is said that the imprints were first identified by Qutb Shahis, who believed that the imprints engraved on the rock were of Hazrat Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Muhammad, the Prophet of Islam. Here’s a special story from Telangana Today about how Punjagutta got that name.