Radio Day celebrations: PMS students turn RJs

It was a remarkable and creative assembly presented by the VII graders and teachers.

By | Diya Kaushik | Published: 6:52 pm 6:57 pm

The Radio Day celebrations at PMS Alwal started from a slight conversation between two friends marking the start of a great assembly.

We then resumed the assembly with a few words by our principal. Sunir Nagi. We came to know about the history of radio through a picturised video. We continued the assembly by talking to some of our own school’s RJs conveying us the thought and news of the day. We enjoyed listening to some songs and stories that were played in the RJ style. We ended the assembly with another slight conversation conveying the theme of Radio Day in 2021. It was a remarkable and creative assembly presented by the VII graders and teachers.

(Author is 7th standard student from Pallavi Model School, Alwal)

