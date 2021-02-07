Pallavi Model School celebrates International Day of Human Fraternity

In the celebration, students discussed why the day is celebrated and what is the purpose of it.

All Indians are my brothers and sisters, giving the importance to brotherhood is Fraternity. International Day of Human Fraternity is celebrated on February 4, starting from 2021.

Pallavi Model School, Alwal, celebrated International Day of Human Fraternity virtually. In the celebration, students discussed why the day is celebrated and what is the purpose of it.

Presentations were shown to learn more about this day, which was followed by an informative speech given by our principal Sunir Nagi that made us know how this day spreads peace, harmony and respect among all of us. The assembly concluded by giving vote of thanks by the principal and all the other team members who put a lot of effort to make this celebration possible. The programme spread awareness to create peace and harmony among all of us. It underscored the importance of raising awareness about different cultures and religions or beliefs.

Minha Almas Fatima,

Class: VIII-B, Pallavi Model School, Alwal.

