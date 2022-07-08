Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before semifinal with injury

Published Date - 12:05 AM, Fri - 8 July 22

London: Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.AP Photo

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle.

“Unfortunately, as you can imagine, if I am here, it’s because I have to pull out from the tournament,” Nadal said during a news conference at the All England Club on Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday.

Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.