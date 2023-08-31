| Raghava Lawrence Asks Fans To Help Others In Need And Not Donate Money To His Trust

Raghava Lawrence asks fans to help others in need and not donate money to his trust

Lawrence keeps spreading his charity work and lending a helping hand to more people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: Raghava Lawrence has started his career as a side dancer and then became a choreographer. Later, he turned a director, actor, and producer delivering continuous successes earning special recognition.

The multi-hyphenate founded a trust to help the poor and the needy with the money he earned and has been doing charity work. Lawrence keeps spreading his charity work and lending a helping hand to more people.

The actor recently released a video requesting his fans not to give donations to his charity and also revealed the reason behind this. He said, “A few days ago I requested everyone not to send money to my trust and said I can look after my kids. Reason behind my request is I have started the trust when I was a dance master. I started looking after 60 kids, teaching dance to specially-abled and helped in performing heart operations. At that time, I needed help for all those charity works. So, I sought help from others.”

Elaborating further, he added, “I used to do a film for every two years back then. Now, I am doing three films every year. As I am earning enough, I thought that I can do all the charity work by myself and decided not to seek others’ help. I am not saying this out of arrogance. As I am able to provide by myself, I wanted those donations to reach others who are in need.”

Requesting people to help other trusts in need of money, Lawrence conluded, “There are several such trusts and it will be very helpful for them. They don’t get much help from anyone. Many are approaching me saying that they want to help the needy along with me. I am grateful to them. I myself will direct them to those who are in need financially. Please help them. It will give you immense satisfaction. Thank you so much.”

Lyca Productions CEO Subhaskaran donated Rs 1 crore to Lawrence’s trust during ‘Chandramukhi 2’ audio launch event. Lawrence announced that by adding his money to that donation, he will buy land and construct a building in the name of Subhaskaran’s mother. He said that the building will be used by his students to learn and practise dance.