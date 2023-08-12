Lyrical song for first single from ‘Chandramukhi 2’, ‘Swaagathaanjali…’, out

The makers of the film ‘Chandramukhi 2’ have just released the lyrical video of the first song from the film, titled ‘Swaagathaanjali...’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:17 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: Star choreographer, director, and actor Raghava Lawrence is seen in a lead role, while Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is doing the titular role in the big-budgeted film, ‘Chandramukhi 2’. Senior director P Vasu is helming this project, which is being produced by Lyca Productions, known for delivering content-oriented movies.

Subhaskran is bankrolling this project in an uncompromised manner. The makers of the film have just released the lyrical video of the first song from the film, titled ‘Swaagathaanjali…’. Kangana, sporting ethnic wear and jewellery, is seen flaunting her dance moves as the king’s court dancer Chandramukhi in the song.

The grand sets erected for the film, and royal costumes designed for Raghava and Kangana wowed the audience. The soothing song is composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani. Sree Nidhi Tirumala lent her soulful vocals while Chaitanya Prasad has penned the lyrics for this song.

It is known that ‘Chandramukhi 2’ is the sequel to the trendsetting psychological horror movie, ‘Chandramukhi’. Everyone is familiar with the blockbuster success of the 2005 film directed by P Vasu. RD Rajasekhar is handling the cinematography, while National Award winner Thota Tharani is the production designer and Anthony looked after the editing department.

‘Chandramukhi 2’, which also stars Vadivelu, Laxmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Vignesh, Ravimariya, Shrishti Dange, Subhiksha, Rao Ramesh, Sai Aiyyappan, and Shatru, is gearing up to release worldwide for this Vinayaka Chavithi.