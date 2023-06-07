Rahul Bhat chooses Prashant Sawant for his Cannes styling

Rahul Bhat's Cannes red carpet ensemble captures the spirit of his character 'Kennedy' with a touch of René Magritte's artistry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Rahul Bhat’s categorically resplendent appearance in a classic black tuxedo at the Cannes red carpet was curated in accordance with his character, ‘Kennedy’ from the upcoming noirish drama.

The actor has now revealed why he chose Prashant Sawant’s iconic black tuxedo at Cannes. Rahul added, “Prashant’s work in ‘Kennedy’ echoes the pervasive constitutional thoughts of Belgian artist René Magritte that defines my character ‘Kennedy’ to the ‘T’. Prashant has done a laudable job in ‘Kennedy’ and I insisted on wearing his creation because I feel he deserves this recognition (to be internationally represented at Cannes). I believe in his immaculate craft.”

Prashant’s vision was translated into charisma as Rahul graced the red carpet at the French Riviera in a blazing black tuxedo. On Rahul’s appearance, Prashant stated, “Rahul’s red-carpet look was customised for him resonating with ‘Kennedy’ (his character). Belgian artist René Magritte’s philosophy and artwork inspired me throughout while working on the film. The idea was to get Rahul on the carpet in a ubiquitous look inspired by the characters we see in René Magritte’s work.”

Rahul is one of those actors who when sees talent around never holds back to push them ahead and be part of their growth in any way possible, as he has done with his styling team for Cannes.