Johnny Depp cancels shows as doctor warns him not to fly after injury

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been forced to postpone a slate of his upcoming tour dates due to an injured ankle.

By IANS Published Date - 01:47 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Johnny Depp, whose film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, has been forced to postpone a slate of his upcoming tour dates due to an injured ankle.

On May 30, May 31 and June 1, the 59-year-old was set to head to Manchester, New Hampshire, Boston and Bethel, New York with his band The Hollywood Vampires, comprised of Depp, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

However, fans at those locations will have to wait a bit longer to see them as Hollywood actor Johnny has been ordered to take it easy following an injury to his lower body.

Depp recently told his Instagram followers: “My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time”.

He further mentioned, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk‘. “To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!! Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect, JD x”.

In a statement shared on the band’s official Instagram page, it was written: “We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week. Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

The affected dates were also listed, with the promise: “All tickets will be honoured for the new dates”.