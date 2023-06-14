| From Ugly To Chakki Here Are The Top 10 Performances Of Kennedy Actor Rahul Bhat

Rahul Bhat stepped into Bollywood with ‘Yeh Mohabbat Hai’ in 2002. Here is the list of top 10 performances of 'Kennedy' actor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: Rahul Bhat recently charmed the French Riviera with his acting prowess and deadly looks. Rahul’s performance in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ earned him a 7-minute-long standing ovation at its screening in the Mecca of film festivals, Festival De Cannes. We have now curated a special list depicting Rahul’s range and depth as an actor.

Yeh Mohabbat Hai

After a successful career in the modelling industry, Rahul Bhat stepped into Bollywood with ‘Yeh Mohabbat Hai’ in 2002. Written and directed by Umesh Mehra, the romantic action drama revolves around a young couple whose lives take a turn when the guy joins a terrorist group unknowingly. Rahul simply aces his character depicting how youth can be distracted. He perfectly signifies the grey line between the right and the wrong, making the film a must-watch.

Nayee Padosan

‘Nayee Padosan’ revolves around three men who try to impress their neighbour. However, their attempts go in vain. The cast of the comedy movie included Rahul Bhat, Mahek Chahal, Vikas Kalantri, Anuj Sawhney and Aslam Khan. Rahul displayed an exceptional comic range as Swami.

Ugly

Rahul Bhat made a riveting comeback on the big screen with a competitive role in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Ugly’. The plot of the crime thriller follows a struggling actor who searches for his missing daughter. This is Rahul and Anurag’s first collaboration took him to Cannes, and now for ‘Kennedy’.

Fitoor

Rahul Bhat won hearts in his role as a Pakistani diplomat and Firdaus’ (Katrina Kaif) fiancé in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Fitoor’, which is based on Charles Dickens’ novel, ‘Great Expectations’. Rahul’s magnetic appearance on screen was not only impactful but also left a lasting impression in the limited screen time he got.

Jai Gangaajal

A sequel to Ajay Devgn’s ‘Gangaajal’, ‘Jai Gangaajal’ is a story about a newly appointed police officer (Priyanka Chopra) who lands herself in a complex situation when she decides to take a stand against the powerful local goons. Rahul’s performance in this garnered him critical appreciation.

Union Leader

‘Union Leader’ is a hard-hitting movie that explores the life of a chemical factory supervisor who tries to help his fellow workers by raising his voice against the toxic conditions at the factory. Rahul carefully depicts the vulnerabilities of a common man in this emotional thriller.

Daas Dev

Rahul ticked off every actor’s dream role by playing Dev in director Sudhir Mishra’s romantic political thriller. The film is a modern adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s celebrated novel ‘Devdas’. Rahul Bhat highlighted a unique spectrum of emotions in the film as Dev Pratap Chauhan.

Section 375

Rahul made a bold move with ‘Section 375’. Playing a director accused of raping a costume designer in a hard-hitting courtroom drama, Rahul proved why he is an experimental actor. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the movie stars Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadda, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat in lead roles.

Dobaaraa

A remake of the 2018 Spanish film ‘Mirage’, the Hindi version helmed by Anurag Kashyap delves into the life of a young woman who gets the power to manipulate time. However, changing the past would result in altering her present timeline as well. Rahul’s impactful performance in ‘Dobaara’ garnered him critical appreciation.

Chakki

Rahul Bhat highlighted the life of a common man in Umesh Shukla’s ‘Chakki’. The film revolves around Vijay whose life takes an unexpected turn when his flour mill’s electricity bill goes exorbitantly high. Rahul perfectly describes the plight of a common man who finds himself in a never-ending, draining loop of the system.