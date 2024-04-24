Anurag Thakur calls Rahul Gandhi peddler of Owaisi’s communal agenda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 04:50 PM

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the peddler of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi‘s communal agenda.

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said both Gandhi and Owaisi were trained at the Aurangzeb school of thought. Claiming that the BJP stood for safety, independence and strengthening of women, he alleged that Gandhi and Owaisi stood for appeasement politics.

Alleging that the Congress would distribute the wealth of the majority community among the Muslims, the union Minister said the Congress coming to power at the Centre would ruin the lives of common man.

Expressing confidence of winning a majority of seats in Telangana, Thakur claimed that BJP would defeat Owaisi this time from Hyderabad seat.