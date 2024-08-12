Rahul Gandhi following China’s orders, says Bandi

Talking to the media during a Har Ghar Tiranga rally here, he said the Congress leader was "speaking the language of his uncle Sam Pitroda".

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 04:06 PM

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Karimnagar: Alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was silent on the unrest in Bangladesh as per orders from China, union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said Rahul Gandhi was implementing China’s designs.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, flag hoisting on every house, seminars and garlanding of statues of freedom fighters was being taken up, he said, alleging that the Congress party which ruled the country all these years never organised such a programme.

He also alleged that Congress did not repeal Article 370 because it believed that Jammu and Kashmir was not part of India.