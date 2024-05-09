Rahul Gandhi says caste census conducted in TS, Rythu Bharosa first installment released

Fact is that the State government had announced a caste census, and was yet to conduct it, while the Election Commission of India had issued orders to defer the Rythu Bharosa payments till the polls on May 13.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 06:22 PM

Narsapur: After misleading people that Rs.2,500 was being deposited into bank accounts of women every month by the State government, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has now said that a caste census was conducted in Telangana and that the first installment of Rythu Bharosa was released.

Fact is that the State government had announced a caste census, and was yet to conduct it, while the Election Commission of India had issued orders to defer the Rythu Bharosa payments till the polls on May 13.

“Like it was done in Telangana, a caste census will be conducted across the country and a decision to this effect has been taken,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting here on Thursday.

The idea was to let dalits, adivasis, minorities know their population, strength and the share they were getting in development. After caste census, revolutionary politics will commence and Indian politics will change forever as a bitter truth would be presented before the people, he said .

A mere two to three percent own a majority of the nation’s wealth and control the country’s prospects. Once a caste census is conducted, the real population statistics will be out in the public domain, he said, also stating that the first installment of Rythu Bharosa was released.

Stating that Congress government in Telangana was working like a team, the Congress MP said 30,000 jobs were already offered, LPG cylinder was being given at Rs.500, health insurance of Rs.10 lakh was being extended, free bus travel for women and 200 units free power supply were also being provided.

The Congress MP, who said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been working for corporate bigwigs like Adani for 10 years, said airports, ports, infrastructure, defence industries and all other entities were handed over to Adani.

The Congress will take up a revolutionary programme, which people would not have even dreamt of, he said, stating that no other country in the world had taken up such a programme. A list of all the poor and downtrodden would be prepared by visiting the remotest places in Telangana.

One woman from a family would be identified and the INDIA Alliance government would deposit Rs.1 lakh annually into her bank account, he explained.

For education, health and food, an extra Rs.8,500 would be deposited in the women’s bank account on the first of every month, Rahul Gandhi said, adding “With one stroke, we will eradicate poverty in Telangana and entire country.”

This would in turn pave way for industrialization and employment generation. In a way, Indian economic system would be jumpstarted, he said. “INDIA Alliance government will come to power on June 4. After enquiry, the exercise to offer 30 lakh government jobs will commence from August 15,” he added.