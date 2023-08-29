Rahul Gandhi wishes people on the occasion of Onam

By ANI Published Date - 12:39 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Kerala on the festive occasion of Onam.

Taking to social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, he posted, “Greetings to all on the joyous occasion of Onam! May this beautiful festival strengthen the bonds of unity and bring happiness to all.”

Onam is celebrated in Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar, and is a harvest celebration.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends gather and exchange gifts.

The celebrations span over ten days, and there are processions, rituals and performances held across the state.

Onam marks the Malayalam New Year and celebrates the homecoming of Mahabali, a mythological ruler who once governed Kerala.