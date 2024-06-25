Rahul more evil than Indira Gandhi, says Bandi Sanjay

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency on Tuesday, Sanjay said Rahul Gandhi had surpassed his grandmother in dividing the country.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as more dangerous than his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency on Tuesday, Sanjay said Rahul Gandhi had surpassed his grandmother in dividing the country. “If Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency to retain power on the pretext that foreign powers are trying destabilizing and weakening India. Her grandson Rahul is damaging the image of the country by shamelessly begging for the intervention of western countries in India’s internal matters under the guise of ‘democracy is in danger,'” he alleged.

Stating that the Emergency rule was a proof of Congress party’s thirst for power, the senior BJP leader said in the name of emergency rule, democracy was murdered and the voice of the people was silenced by Indira Gandhi. “Emergency rule is an example of how the Congress party does not hesitate to trample any number of unconstitutional obstacles to retain power,” he said.

Several leaders, including DSP Reddy, Jangareddy, V Rama Rao, Jupudi Yajna Narayana, PV Chalapathy Rao, M Venkaiah Naidu, CH Vidyasagar Rao, Indrasena Reddy and Ashok Yadav fought against the emergency from Telugu States, he recollected.