Rahul returns to Delhi from Arya Vaidya Sala after knee injury treatment

By IANS Published Date - 08:36 AM, Sun - 30 July 23

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday completed his Ayurvedic wellness treatment at the famous Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, and returned to the national capital, saying he had a rejuvenating experience in Kerala’s Kottakkal.

He stayed at the Arya Vaidya Sala for a week and took treatment for his knee, sources said.

“My stay at the Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal has been a rejuvenating experience. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. PM Varier and his team for the love and care they shared with me these past few days. I also extend gratitude to the trustees, P Raghava Varier, Dr. K Muraleedharan, Sujith S. Varier, KR Ajay, Dr. P Ramkumar; the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. GC Gopala Pillai, and Shylaja Madhavan Kutty,” he posted on Facebook with a picture.

On July 27, Rahul Gandhi met Jnanpith Awardee MT Vasudevan Nair.

In a Facebook post, he had written: “Among the many wonderful experiences during my current trip to Kerala was my meeting with Jnanpith awardee, MT Vasudevan Nair ji.

Nair ji is a doyen of Malayalam literature, with six illustrious decades of writing behind him.

He is a powerhouse of knowledge and wisdom. It has been an honour for me to spend time with him, and to listen and learn from one of India’s rare gems.”

On July 25, the former Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad also attended a condolence meeting at Malappuram, organised by the Congress party in memory of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, who died on July 18.

Last Wednesday, he also offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple, situated on the premises of Arya Vaidya Sala. Later, Gandhi had also witnessed a Kathakali performance at PSV Natyasangham, a centre of national repute.