Rahul shares experience of meeting people, leadership asks Delhi unit to prepare on all 7 LS seats

By IANS Published Date - 04:24 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shared experience of his visits to several areas of the national capital with the Delhi leaders.

The Congress leadership has asked the Delhi leaders to start preparing for Lok Sabha elections on all the seven seats.

The meeting between the Congress leaders and its Delhi unit took place at party headquarters which was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Congress General secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Delhi unit chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar, incharge Deepak Babaria, Alka Lamba, Haroon Yusuf, Ajay Maken and several others.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi shared his experiences of his recent visits to Azadpur Mandi, Mukherjee Nagar, Jama Masjid, Delgi University, Okhla Industrial area and others.

They said that Rahul Gandhi told the party leaders that in all the seven seats in last Lok Sabha elections, Congress came second.

Rahul Gandhi also said that people have lot of expectation from the party.

Sources said that the Delhi unit has indicated the leadership not to forge an alliance with AAP in the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital while the party leadership has instructed the Delhi leaders to prepare for all the seven Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, Kharge in a tweet said: “In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a discussion was held with the leaders of Delhi Congress today. Reenergising of Delhi Congress is our priority, in which participation of all leaders and workers is necessary. We had made Delhi prosperous and happy, our struggle for the people of Delhi continues even further.”

“In leadership of Khargeji a meeting of Delhi Congress leaders took place. To strengthen the voice of people and progress of Delhi, Congress is dedicated to take every step,” Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Incharge Deepak Babaria told media that no discussion on alliance with the AAP took place during the meeting. However, all the issues related to Delhi were discussed in view of preparing for Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the leadership has asked to start preparing on all the seven parliamentary seats.