Rahul takes five-wicket haul at Inter-University Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Rahul Reddy

Hyderabad: Rahul Reddy snared five wickets to guide Osmania University to a 19-run victory over Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology at the All India Inter-University Cricket Tournament held at the Reva University, Bengaluru on Saturday.

Batting first, Osmania University’s Shiva (50) slammed a half-century while Ishan hit 47 as their side posted 157/7 in the stipulated 25 overs.

Later, Rahul returned with five for 14 bowling figures to guide the side home. Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology’s Ganesh (5/ 29) and Ajay Mamidi’s (51) half-century went in vain.

Brief Scores: Osmania University 157/7 in 25 overs (Shiva 50, Ishan 47; Ganesh 5/29) bt Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology 138/8 in 25 overs (Ajay Mamidi 51; Rahul Reddy 5/14).