Railway board, SCR give nod for under bridge construction in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Mancherial: MLA Diwakar Rao on Thursday said the Railway Board and the South Central Railways have given their nod for construction of an under bridge in Mancherial for the convenience of Hamaliwada and its surrounding areas at an estimated cost of Rs 9.50 crore.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Diwakar said the board and SCR agreed to construct under bridge in place of the proposed Z shape fly over from Mukharam Chowarasta to Hamaliwada, following persuasion by the legislator and Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha.

He stated that the nod realised the long pending dream of dwellers of Hamaliwada, Gopalwada and Tilaknagar, Suryanagar, Vemula Basti and many other neighboring localities.

The legislator expressed gratitude to the authorities of the board and SCR for responding to their pleas. He exuded confidence that the works would be commenced soon after completing the process of tendering. He added that the proposed flyover was shelved due to objections raised by officials of the railways belonging safety wing.

