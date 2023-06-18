Railway dept cancels several trains due to track maintenance; details inside

South Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains on the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section due to ongoing track restoration work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Vijayawada: The South Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains on the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section due to ongoing track restoration work. According to officials, the following trains were cancelled on Sunday:

Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045/18046)

Satragachi-Tirupati (22855)

Guwahati-Secunderabad (02605)

Howrah-Puducherry (12867)

Chennai Central-Satragachi (22808)

Mysore-Howrah (22818).

The following trains are cancelled on June 19

Tirupati–Satragachi (22856)

Secunderabad–Agartala (07030)

Yarnakulam–Howrah (22878)

On the other hand, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (20833) Vande Bharat Express was delayed approximately 8 hours on Saturday.