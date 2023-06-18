Railway dept cancels several trains due to track maintenance; details inside

South Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains on the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section due to ongoing track restoration work
Vijayawada: The South Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains on the Kharagpur-Bhadrak section due to ongoing track restoration work. According to officials, the following trains were cancelled on Sunday:
Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045/18046)
Satragachi-Tirupati (22855)
Guwahati-Secunderabad (02605)
Howrah-Puducherry (12867)
Chennai Central-Satragachi (22808)
Mysore-Howrah (22818).
The following trains are cancelled on June 19
Tirupati–Satragachi (22856)
Secunderabad–Agartala (07030)
Yarnakulam–Howrah (22878)
On the other hand, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (20833) Vande Bharat Express was delayed approximately 8 hours on Saturday.