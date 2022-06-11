Railways floats Rs 653 cr tender for upgradation of Secunderabad station

Hyderabad: A major step for the development of Secunderabad Railway Station has been taken up with the floating of tender for the upgradation of the station.

Secunderabad station is one of the busiest railway stations not only in South Central Railways, but across Indian Railways.

As part of the efforts of the Ministry of Railways to transform the stations with world-class facilities, the notice inviting tender Station Upgradation has been floated at an estimated cost of approximately Rs. 653 crore. The closing date of the tender is July 29 and a pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for June 21.

The project is being invited in EPC Mode and the construction is expected to be completed within 36 months from the date of awarding of tender, the SCR said.

The major objectives of the upgradation include multi-modal integration and seamless transfer of passenger from one mode to other mode, better connectivity and mobility of rail passengers across the station, convenient pick up and drop off areas for the passengers and to provide adequate parking facility.

It also looks at improving the traffic movement in and around the railway station to decongest the area and integrate with the city road network. Also, the effort is to create a new City Centre to generate business opportunities and revenue generation for the local body.

Facilities to come up as part of Secunderabad station upgradation:

* A new station building in existing north-side with G 3 floors – 22516 Sqm.

* Extend and develop existing south-side building with G 3 floors – 14792 Sqm.

* Construction of double storey Sky concourse of 108 m width

* First tier of concourse to serve passengers

* Second tier of concourse to serve as a Roof Top Plaza

* A five level parking at the north-side of the station

* Separate underground parking on the south side of the station.

* Upgrading/renovating existing platforms to match with the new station ambience, including fully covered platforms.

* Construction of two walkways along with Travelators

* Provision of walkway at north side connecting with Skyway of east & west Metro stations.

* Solar power plant of 5000 Kvp.