Rain spell helps Hyderabad breathe easy

Due to rains, there is drop in PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels improves air quality in Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:40 AM, Thu - 30 March 23

The green stretch offers a pleasant drive, at Raj Bhavan Road, in Hyderabad. — Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a much-needed respite from pollution woes as record-breaking rains lashed for five consecutive days this month.

The rain gods were kind enough to partially wash away the harmful pollutants that had been choking the air for months, leading to a significant drop in the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10, which can cause irritation in our eyes, nose, and throat.

PM 2.5 is more dangerous as it can penetrate deep into our lungs and bloodstream. In fact, these particles are one of the main causes of respiratory diseases and other health problems in people living in highly polluted areas. Areas that were once known for their high levels of pollution, such as Nehru Zoological Park, Sanathnagar, and Bollaram witnessed a remarkable improvement in air quality. Even after the rains stopped, the PM 2.5 level continued to be under permissible limits.

The standard level for PM 2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), while the standard level for PM 10 is 100 micrograms per cubic metre. According to data collected by the Pollution Control Board, on March 18, the PM 2.5 level in the surrounding area of the Zoo Park was 45.92 micrograms per cubic metre. On March 19, it dropped even further to 36.55 micrograms per cubic metre. Even after the rain stopped, the PM 2.5 level remained under the permissible limit, standing at 39.75 micrograms per cubic metre on March 28.

Sanathnagar witnessed a similar reduction, with PM 2.5 levels dropping from 33.13 micrograms per cubic metre on March 18 to 30.75 micrograms per cubic metre on March 19 and 38.7 micrograms per cubic metre on March 20.

The rains also blessed the Central University area, where the air quality was the freshest with the PM 2.5 level settling below 25 microgram per cubic metre. On March 19, it was as low as 14.91 micrograms per cubic metre. This trend continued till March 28, with PM 2.5 levels recording at 28.31.

Other localities, including Patancheru, New Malakpet, Pashamylaram, Kompally, Nacharam, and Somajiguda, have also witnessed a reduction in pollution levels.