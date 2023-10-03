Rain washes out India’s second World Cup warm-up match

The game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The hosts' first warm up game against England also met with a similar fate in Guwahati last week

By PTI Updated On - 08:24 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Thiruvananthapuram: India‘s second World Cup warm up match against Netherland was washed out due to incessant rain here on Tuesday.

The game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The hosts’ first warm up game against England also met with a similar fate in Guwahati last week. India is thus the only team that heads to the World Cup without batting or bowling in the warm up matches.

India will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.