World Cup warm-up game: Maxwell powers Australia to massive total

Glenn Maxwell hits 77 while Green scores an unbeaten fifty to take their side to 351/6 in warm-up game against Pakistan

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Glenn Maxwell showcased his wide range of shots during his 71-ball 77 (4×4, 6×6) while Josh Inglis, with a 30-ball 48, provided a much-needed impetus at the death as Australia posted 351/7 in the ICC Men’s World Cup warm-up game against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Cameroon Green (50 not out) also played a measured innings that allowed the batters around him to express themselve. Earlier, experienced David Warner and Mitchell Marsh laid a strong foundation adding 83 runs for the opening wicket in just 12 overs. Warner was quick to get off the blocks. He took special liking to Haris Rauf hitting the bowler for two sixes off his first over. Marsh too joined him smashing Wasim for a six and a boundary in the next over as Australia raced to 64/0 in the first 10 overs.

However, Australia suffered twin blows losing both openers in quick succession. Usama Mir picked both the wickets. While Warner (48 off 33 4×4, 3×6) was caught at the long-on in the 13th over, Marsh (31 off 48 2×4, 2×6) edged the bowler in the next over to first slip Iftikhar Ahmed.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne rebuilt the innings afterwards. When it looked like the team from Down Under taking control, Mohammed Nawaz dismissed Labuschagne with a beautiful delivery that pitched on stumps and took an outside edge off the batter to wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris. Labuschagne added 59 runs with Smith for the third wicket.

In the next over, Smith too departed edging Rauf to wicketkeeper as Australia were reduced to 153/4. Alex Carey too departed as run out in the 30th over cheaply. But Maxwell was enterprising during his innings. He pulled Nawaz for a six over mid-wicket and hit another with a switch hit in the 34th over.

He reached his half-century after pulling Shadab over mid-wicket for a maximum. His domination was such that in 83 runs he added with Green, Maxwell scored 68 of them. However, trying for another switch hit, Maxwell (77 off 71; 4×4, 6×4) was dismissed after ballooning it to Babar Azam in the 41st over.

After his wicket, Josh Inglis continued the onslaught. He smashed a 30-ball 48 (8×4, 1×6) and added 83 runs with Green in just 48 deliveries before departing in the penultimate over. Green remained unbeaten on 50. For Pakistan, only Usama Mir scalped two wickets.

Briefs Scores: Australia: 351/7 in 50 overs (Glenn Maxwell 77, Cameron Green 50 no; Usama Mir 2/31)