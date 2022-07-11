Rainfall in Telangana above normal

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana with the State recording above-normal rainfall since June which marks the arrival of the monsoon. The State’s average normal rainfall in June is 129.3 mm and this year, it recorded 150.6 mm during the month. Similarly, the State”s average normal rainfall in July is 244.4 mm and it has already surpassed that figure having recorded 245.1 mm across the State this month with 19 days still to go.

Among the 33 districts and 594 mandals across the State, 29 districts and 436 mandals have received excess rainfall ranging from 60 per cent and above till date. During the current rainy season from June 1 to July 11, the State”s average cumulative rainfall is 203.9 mm. This year, the State average cumulative rainfall is 395.7 mm with a deviation of 94 per cent. Last year, during the same period, the State”s average cumulative rainfall was 282.4 mm.

The period from June to September is referred to as Southwest Monsoon season. Telangana’s annual normal rainfall is about 906.3 mm and about 80 per cent of the annual rainfall is received during the Southwest Monsoon season (721.2mm) alone. The Met Department has issued a red alert of extremely heavy to very heavy rain for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts till Wednesday. This apart, very heavy to heavy rains are likely to occur over Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Medak and other districts during the next couple of days.