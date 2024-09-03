Rains and floods: Over 20 lakh acres of crops damaged in Telangana

Hyderabad: The recent spell of heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Telangana, causing severe damage to crops across the State. Though the initial estimates pegged the crop loss in around 4.15 lakh acres, sources said crops in over 20 lakh acres got destroyed due to the heavy rains and that the final figures would be announced only after completing the enumeration. Officials fear a significant decline in crop production during this season.

Among the hardest-hit areas are Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Hanamkonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jangaon districts. The initial assessments indicate that the most significant losses are in paddy, cotton, and maize crops, with cotton facing a high risk as it was in the flowering stage, and standing water in the fields could lead to the plants turning red and drying out.

Agricultural scientists warn that the situation could worsen if the rains persist, especially for cotton cultivated across nearly 42.6 lakh acres in the State. The cotton cultivation dropped severely by nearly eight lakh acres in the State during the current Vanakalam (Kharif) season against normal sown area of 50.4 lakh acres.

Officials also fear a significant decline in crop production during this season. Agricultural operations already took a severe beating with sowing operations taken up in only 1.1 crore acres against the season’s normal sown area of 1.29 crore acres in Telangana. Of this, paddy was being cultivated in about 48 lakh acres and cotton in 42.6 lakh acres. With the latest heavy rains, the officials said both these crops were likely to witness a fall in crop production.

The incessant downpour caused widespread concern among farmers, with 85,323 farmers already reporting significant losses across the State. Khammam district alone saw 46,374 farmers affected, followed by Mahabubabad with 18,089 and Suryapet with 9,227.

Due to the adverse weather conditions and waterlogging, a majority of crops including paddy, cotton, maize, soybean, sorghum and millets were facing an increased threat of pests which could affect the production further. The Agriculture department is assessing the damage, with a full report expected soon to provide a comprehensive understanding of the extent of the losses.