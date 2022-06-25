Rains breathe life into Asifabad falls

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Photos and videos of the waterfalls of Asifabad have gone viral and are attracting many visitors.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The recent rains in the district have brought some of the seasonal waterfalls back to life, with photos and videos of these nature’s wonders going viral on social media on Thursday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad is home to many popular waterfalls such as Mitte or Sapthagundala, Babezhari and Yellammakunta. It is also home to scores of seasonal waterfalls in several parts of Asifabad and the Kaghaznagar forest divisions. A waterfall near Chintalamadara village and another on the outskirts of Gundala village are in spate following the downpours.

Locals shot photographs and videos of the waterfalls and shared them on WhatsApp and Facebook a few days ago, after which these have been circulating on social media.

Usually, nature lovers of the district tend to visit these short-lived tourist spots in July and August. Even though the waterfalls are scenic and serene, they fail to draw visitors considering poor connectivity. One needs to trek through the dense forest for at least 5 km to get to the falls. Visitors can reach either Mancherial or Asifabad, from where they need to arrive at Tiryani mandal centre which is over 50 km from the two towns. The falls are around 10 km from the Tiryani mandal headquarters.

The falls can be dangerous, and police have requested visitors to be cautious while spending time at these spots. They have advised nature aficionados not to go up to the edges of the slippery spots for taking photos.

In 2021, two visitors drowned while taking selfies and videos at the Chintalamadara waterfall. Daya Amith Prathap Chowdary (17), a native of Mandamarri town; and Ram Lokade, a 23-year farmer of Devda village in Rajura taluk of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra; met a watery grave when they slipped and drowned.