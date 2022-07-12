| Rains For Three More Days In Telangana Imd

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:59 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hussain Sagar (Photo: Surya Sridhar)

Hyderabad: Incessant rains have been lashing the State since last five days and the Met department said heavy rains are likely to occur at several places during the next three days.

The red alert of heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts continues for Wednesday as well.

The Met department in its evening bulletin said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Jagitayal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri kothagudem, Warangal Rural and Urban districts.

Meanwhile, nearly 20 locations across the State received over 12 cm rainfall on Tuesday. By evening, highest rainfall of 17.9 cm was recorded at Jainoor in Kumuram Bheem, 17.8 cm at Arnakonda in Karimnagar and 117.7 cm at Kanukula in Peddapalli district.

With heavy rains lashing in River Krishna catchment areas of Karnataka, there are steady inflows into Jurala project in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Water is released from Almatti and Narayanpur projects in Karnataka downstream towards Jurala project.

Similarly, incessant rains are battering the Northern and Eastern districts of the State, resulting in significant inflows into different irrigation projects in the River Godavari basin.

Sriram Sagar, Yellampally and Kadem projects are receiving continuous inflows and water is being released downstream.