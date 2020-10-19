Rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad’s old city, properties damaged

Cars, auto-rickshaws remain submerged in slush while several houses, roads damaged

Hyderabad: Several lanes in Hafeezbaba Nagar, Gulshan Iqbal colony and Omer Clony in the south of the city are now pictures of destruction caused by the heavy rains on Saturday night.

Cars and auto-rickshaws remain submerged in slush and garbage is strewn on the road as the damaged houses stand testimony to the nightmarish experience. On Monday, families were seen cleaning their houses.

“It will take at least a week to clean the house and return to normal life. Mats, bedsheets, clothes and groceries are all damaged and have to be thrown away,” said Khajauddin, a resident of Hafeezbaba Nagar B Block.

Mohammed Afsar, who stays near the nala that flows through the middle of Hafeez Babanagar said they had got out of the house and climbed on top of a nearby multi-storied under-construction building when the nala started overflowing.

“Minutes later, the walls of our house collapsed and some articles were washed away,” Afsar said.

On Monday, teams of the GHMC too were taking up sanitation works and removing debris from the lanes. “A few cars and auto-rickshaws were pulled out but many are yet to be removed from the slush,” said Afroz, a resident of Omer colony.

TSSPDCL teams were seen trying to lay new wiring and repair the transformers on a war footing. Irrigation department authorities were closing down the channel dug up for releasing the excess water from the Gurram Cheruvu last week.

