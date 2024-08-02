| Raj Taruns Alleged Ex Girlfriend Flings Footwear At Rj Shekar Basha On Live Tv

Raj Tarun’s alleged ex-girlfriend flings footwear at RJ Shekar Basha on live TV

The incident took place during a live debate on Raj Tarun and Lavanya's alleged marriage and cheating scandal on a popular Telugu news channel.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 2 August 2024, 04:44 PM

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Raj Tarun’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Lavanya Chowdary, once again found herself in the middle of a storm after throwing her footwear at RJ Shekar Basha, a close friend of the actor.

The incident took place during a live debate on Raj Tarun and Lavanya’s alleged marriage and cheating scandal on a popular Telugu news channel.

Lavanya, RJ Shekar Basha and Advocate Kalyan were a part of the discussion, during which Shekar accused Lavanya of influencing kids with drugs. Vexed by the allegations, Lavanya flung her footwear on RJ Basha on live TV.

Meanwhile Raj Tarun has approached the High Court, seeking an anticipatory bail in the cheating case filed by Lavanya against him prior.