Complaint against Tollywood actors Raj Tarun, Malvi Malhotra for threatening, cheating woman

The woman in her complaint to the police alleged that Raj Tarun was in a relationship with her for the last 11 years and both of them lived together at a house.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 03:13 PM

Hyderabad: A complaint has been lodged at Narsingi police station against Telugu actor, Raj Tarun and actress Malvi Malhotra, for allegedly harassing and threatening a woman Lavanya, who claimed to be in a live-in relationship with the actor.

The woman in her complaint to the police alleged that Raj Tarun was in a relationship with her for the last 11 years and both of them lived together at a house. “Both of us were planning to get married shortly,” she said in the complaint.

However, for the past few years Raj Tarun was avoiding her while the family members of Malvi were threatening to kill and implicate her in false cases.

She alleged Raj Tarun and Malvi are moving together and visiting Goa, Puducherry, Chennai and other places frequently together.