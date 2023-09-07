Festival-like welcome to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ in Hyderabad

As soon as the video went viral on social media, likes and comments poured in from all sides. While a few frenzy fans were ecstatic about it, others raised concerns about the unnecessary wastage of milk.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ is receiving a festival-like welcome, with fans celebrating its release across the nation. The clips of fans chanting SRK’s name, offering milk baths, and dancing to the doles, went viral online.

Hyderabad, too, saw similar scenes outside the theatres. A video is doing the rounds on social media where fans are seen pouring milk onto King Khan’s cut-out from the film, chanting “Shah Rukh Zindabad” in unison and adorning his poster with garlands. The video is allegedly from Ramakrishna theatre in the city.

Fans of #ShahRukhKhan are celebrating the release of his movie “#JAWAN” with such enthusiasm and devotion. Celebrations like offering and bathing a huge cutout with milk. This demonstrates the immense love and support that #SRK has from his fan base. @iamsrk#Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/W0XZrtgpf0 — Iqbal Hussain⭐ اقبال حسین (@iqbalbroadcast) September 7, 2023

Another video from the iconic Devi theatre in the city features a vibrant display of colours everywhere.

“South movies lovers and audience fanism always greatest in India (sic),” wrote a user. “Instead of wasting it, the person should have given to some poor child to drink it (sic),” said another.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and more. The film was released in cinemas in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages on September 7.