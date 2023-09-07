Jawan Review: SRK and Atlee deliver double delight for audiences across India

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:30 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood’s most-awaited film of Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Jawan‘, was released in theatres today in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is written and directed by Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan produced the film under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Nayanthara played the female lead, and Vijay Sethupathi portrayed the antagonist. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are seen in special roles. Anirudh composed the music for the film.

Firstly, let us look at the story of ‘Jawan’. Azad, a jailer, joins hands with a few prisoners from his jail and hijacks the public on a metro train. Azad targets famous businessmen and government ministers for several demands through this hijack. During his plans, Azad falls in love and marries Officer Narmada, who is in charge of handling the hostage situation. Kaali Gaikwad, who was targeted by Azad, kidnaps him in return and plans to kill him.

Then Azad’s father, Vikram Rathore, an ex-Indian soldier who was projected as a national traitor, gets into the picture to save his son. Also, Vikram and Kaali share a past in which they were rivals. What happened between Vikram and Kaali in the past, how Vikram helped his son Azad currently, and how the father-son duo put an end to Kaali form the rest of the story of ‘Jawan’.

SRK, Shah Rukh Khan, who brought back the glory of Indian cinema with his last film Pathaan, is set to continue the same success now with ‘Jawan’. We have all witnessed Shah Rukh’s action-screen presence in Pathaan already. But in ‘Jawan’, we get a double dose of that action in dual roles from King Khan. We can get much mass stuff from SRK besides his beautiful romance with Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone. There is also a touch of humour from SRK in a few scenes. Shah Rukh is at his best in the role of Vikram Rathore, bringing ultimate old-age style and swag to his role. He also entertained us with different makeup. The best part for every SRK admirer in ‘Jawan’ is Shah Rukh’s double-role action episodes in the pre-climax and climax portions.

Nayanthara is a good choice, besides Shah Rukh Khan. She brought her star presence to the film and was brilliant in a fight scene with SRK.

Deepika Padukone is the surprising factor in the flashback episode. It is a new experience to watch Deepika play the role of a mother with both emotion and bravery.

Vijay Sethupathi is the best casting choice in the entire film. He balanced both seriousness and humour in the role of the antagonist.

Sanjay Dutt’s special appearance is entertaining but not so important.

Priyamani and Yogi Babu just make their presence known, as their roles aren’t explored much deeper.

Director Atlee, marking his debut in Bollywood after four blockbusters in Tamil, planned every element with the utmost care so that they were in the right direction of making ‘Jawan’ a blockbuster again. Atlee’s three most important tools of screenwriting—dual roles for his male lead as father and son (from Mersal and Bigil), giving huge weight to his female characters (Raja Rani, Mersal, and Bigil), and an emotional flashback leading to an action-packed pre-climax (Theri, Mersal, and Bigil)—were used at perfection in ‘Jawan’ again, which brought the best screenplay out of Atlee again.

Atlee also did a splendid job in direction by handling SRK in dual roles. The mass intro scene is enough for the audience to get into Atlee’s world. Atlee made ‘Jawan’ not just for mass and action movie lovers but also for families with good emotions.

Anirudh’s soundtrack for ‘Jawan’ cannot be ignored in a single scene. His music looks so merged in both emotional and action scenes. Anirudh does his regular job by peaking the high-moment scenes to much higher levels.

So what does ‘Jawan’ offer you in total? The film has mass intros in both the opening and interval scenes. The internal and external conflicts are rightly balanced with good personal and professional losses. There are a series of emotional flashbacks to keep you connected and a well-written screenplay to keep you engaged.

Deepika and Sethupathi will definitely entertain you. Atlee and Anirudh made a nice combo to raise your spirits. And of course, you have King Khan offering you a double dose of mass entertainment in dual roles. What else do you need to get entertained in theatres this weekend?