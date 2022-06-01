Rajamouli excited to watch Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in theatre

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Everyone, including acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, is praising the trailer of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

The filmmaker jotted down his thoughts on his social media account. “Aamir is coming back after 4 years with a soulful film. Loved the trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha. He’s rocking it like he always does. Can’t wait to watch this one in theatresÂ… My best wishes to the entire team”, Rajamouli’s post reads.

The IPL final featured Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios’ ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which several people watched live on Monday. The film will be released in August and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Khan’s film is a remake of Tom Hank’s iconic 1994 Hollywood blockbuster ‘Forrest Gump’.

Rajamouli, on the other hand, is currently working on a script, which is said to star Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, and the movie will begin as soon as the ‘RRR’ maker winds up his scripting work.