Rajamouli keeps his promise, shakes leg at ‘RRR’ success bash

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:27 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: S.S. Rajamouli, who is buoyed by the huge success of ‘RRR’, was spotted shaking his leg along with Telugu director Anil Ravipudi at a private event in Hyderabad.

The makers of ‘RRR’ had celebrated a success party on Monday, which was attended by Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Dil Raju, Anil Ravipudi, other noted film personalities, and technicians.

The gala event witnessed the Tollywood hitmaker’s dance, as promised, to Jr NTR in one of the promotional interviews. Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi danced to super hit ‘Naatu Naatu’, which stole the show at the event.

Jr NTR had made Rajamouli swear that he would dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the success party, during their interview with Anil Ravipudi.

“Rajamouli had made us do this step more than 50 times, during the shoot. I wish we choreograph him after the movie’s success and enjoy the show when he keeps dancing”, NTR had told earlier.

Rajamouli, who had promised to fulfill NTR’s wish, shook his leg at the event, on Monday.

The success meet hosted by producers Dil Raju and Shirish had Ram Charan’s wife Upasana and Jr NTR’s wife Pranathi and many others in attendance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .