Vijayendra Prasad: Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu upcoming collaboration ‘SSMB29’ script finalised

According to industry sources, the official announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 06:51 PM

Hyderabad; There is exciting news for Mahesh Babu fans who have been eagerly awaiting an update since ace director Rajamouli announced his next project with the superstar.

In a recent interview with a Telugu news channel, the much sought-after writer V Vijayendra Prasad revealed that he has finalised the script for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s upcoming collaboration titled ‘SSMB29.’

There is considerable anticipation not only among fans but across India, as the film will be helmed by none other than Rajamouli, known for blockbuster pan-India films like the ‘Baahubali’ series and ‘RRR.’

The filmmaker has been working on the script with his father Vijayendra Prasad for a long time and it appears that they have now locked in the script.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu has already begun preparations for the movie and will soon join the workshop.

Since the news broke, fans have been sharing updates on social media platforms, and ‘#SSMB29’ has quickly started trending.