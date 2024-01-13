‘Guntur Kaaram’ shatters records, collects Rs 94 cr on day 1

The film is running to packed houses in many theatres, leading to record-breaking box office collections.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 January 2024, 06:00 PM

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is running successfully in theatres with fans thronging in large numbers to witness their idol’s performance on big screen.

Amid huge anticipation, the makers of the movie have organised benefit shows for fans in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh a day ahead of its official release.

Released on January 12, the film has received mixed response form audiences but it is undoubtedly a treat for Mahesh’s fans with many praising his superior performance. With fans erecting huge cut outs and setting off fireworks in the theatres’ premises, the release day turned into a festive celebration.

According to the makers, the film shattered records by collecting Rs 94 crore gross on day 1.

They took to ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, to announce the record collections of ‘Guntur Kaaram’.

“Superstar’s reign is supremely dominating in a Record-Breaking Spree. #GunturKaaram rocks the global box office with a gross of – 94 cr on day 1. All Time Record in regional cinema! #BlockbusterGunturKaaram,” reads one post on the official ‘Guntur Kaaram’ handle.

Superstar’s reign is supremely dominating in a Record-Breaking Spree 😎🤘#GunturKaaram rocks the global box office with a gross of – 𝟗𝟒 𝐂𝐑 on Day 1 ~ 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 in regional cinema! 🔥🔥#BlockbusterGunturKaaram 🌶️#Trivikram @MusicThaman @sreeleela14… pic.twitter.com/ko0TdDaY5S — Guntur Kaaram (@GunturKaaram) January 13, 2024