Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad hails CM KCR for remarkable development in Telangana

Vijayendra Prasad commended the Chief Minister for construction of the iconic Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat building, which he described as a perfect blend of cultural heritage and modernity.
Hyderabad: Renowned filmmaker and script writer V Vijayendra Prasad, known for his contributions to blockbuster movies like “Baahubali” and “RRR,” has lauded the remarkable achievements of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in infrastructure development.
During his visit to the recently-inaugurated Telangana Secretariat, Vijayendra Prasad commended the Chief Minister for construction of the iconic Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat building, which he described as a perfect blend of cultural heritage and modernity.
“The Chief Minister has accomplished the construction of this magnificent structure within a short timeframe and limited budget. He created a miracle. It is possible only for him,” he said and also appreciated the installation of world’s largest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed in a just 10 months time.
He expressed his delight at the rapid growth and development of the State under K.Chandrashekhar Rao‘s leadership and added, “Telangana State is moving on a jet speed in the development.”
Green India Challenge co-founder Raghava, film producer Konatham Laxman, and director Mahadev were among those present, adding to the significance of the occasion.