Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad hails CM KCR for remarkable development in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Renowned filmmaker and script writer V Vijayendra Prasad, known for his contributions to blockbuster movies like “Baahubali” and “RRR,” has lauded the remarkable achievements of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in infrastructure development.

During his visit to the recently-inaugurated Telangana Secretariat, Vijayendra Prasad commended the Chief Minister for construction of the iconic Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat building, which he described as a perfect blend of cultural heritage and modernity.

“The Chief Minister has accomplished the construction of this magnificent structure within a short timeframe and limited budget. He created a miracle. It is possible only for him,” he said and also appreciated the installation of world’s largest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed in a just 10 months time.

He expressed his delight at the rapid growth and development of the State under K.Chandrashekhar Rao‘s leadership and added, “Telangana State is moving on a jet speed in the development.”

Green India Challenge co-founder Raghava, film producer Konatham Laxman, and director Mahadev were among those present, adding to the significance of the occasion.