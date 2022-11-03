Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector wants senior citizen’s daycare centre ready by Nov 15

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Anurag Jayanthi inspecting senior citizen's day care center in Yellareddypet mandal on Thursday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayanthi instructed officials to make available the senior citizen’s daycare centre in Yellareddypet by November 15.

The Collector on Thursday inspected the ongoing works of the daycare centre to be established in SC hostel in Yellareddypet mandal headquarters.

Interacting with officials of Panchayat Raj and Welfare departments, he enquired about the progress and instructed to make arrangements to provide shelter to 100 aged people in the centre. He directed the officials to arrange 15 beds temporarily.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Jayanthi said that in order to help the aged people to overcome loneliness, the district administration has decided to establish daycare centres for senior citizens in mandal headquarters with the initiative of IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Besides regular health checkup, newspapers, library facility, television, playing instruments and other facilities would also be provided in centres.