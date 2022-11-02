| Ktr Announces Release Of Go 118 To Put An End To Land Litigations In Hyderabad

KTR announces release of GO 118 to put an end to land litigations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Telangana government has decided to regularise land in 44 colonies in different parts of the city for a nominal charge.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced the release of GO 118 amid cheers and bursting of firecrackers by a large gathering at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium.

Under the GO 118, considering the economic status of the occupants and to put an end to land litigations, the State government has decided to regularise land in 44 colonies in different parts of the city for a nominal charge.

Addressing the gathering at the stadium, the Minister said the government orders brings relief to scores of families in the 44 colonies located in six different assembly segments – LB Nagar, Medchal, Rajendra Nagar, Karwan, Nampally and Jubilee Hills. “A nominal rate of Rs 250 per square yard has been fixed to regularise, and that too to ensure the beneficiaries do not face legal challenges in the future,” he said.

The struggle for land regularisation was not a recent one and people have represented to the earlier governments too. However, the issue has been resolved under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister pointed out.

Citing the developmental works in LB Nagar constituency, the Minister said the metamorphosis of LB Nagar Chowrastha in just eight years was a reflection of the governance model adopted by the present State government.

Rama Rao assured that other issues raised by the MLAs would be resolved, land will be allotted for the construction of a Gurudwara and land regularisation will also be taken up in a few left-out colonies mentioned by the MLAs.

The Labour and Employment Minister, Ch Malla Reddy said the GO 118 ushered in a new chapter in the lives of many families ending their decades-old land regularisation issue.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali described the Gujarat Model as a failed one and added that earlier mistakes related to land registrations that were done by Congress and TDP governments were being rectified by the TRS (BRS) government. “To do good for the people, there was no need for an ’56 Inch Ka Seena’, instead, a good heart and the will to serve are required,” he quipped.

Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL) Chairman and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy thanked Rama Rao for putting an end to the hardships of several families through GO 118 and for sanctioning funds and developing LB Nagar constituency through Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and others.