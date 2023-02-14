| News In Brief From The Districts Of Telangana

News in brief from districts of Telangana

Brief news items from Telangana's districts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:23 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil is talking to officials at Gajwel in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Collector inspects Gajwel Ring Road works

Siddipet: District Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil has instructed officials and the contractor to complete the works of the Gajwel Ring Road before the set deadline.

Accompanied by officials and the contractor, the Collector went around the 22-KM ring road on Tuesday, examining the progress of the works. Patil directed them to plant saplings along the road, on the road median and at the junctions.

The Collector also asked them to install central lights, imax lights at junctions, and signboards along the entire road. Patil instructed Special Officer, Gajwel Area Development Authority (GADA) R Muthyam Reddy to monitor the works by making inspections once every day.

Mega health camp

Nalgonda: Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University Prof Ch. Gopal Reddy on Tuesday underlined the need to create health consciousness in the students.

Inaugurating a mega health camp, organized by the National Service Scheme with the collaboration of Yashoda Hospital on the university campus, Prof. Gopal Reddy said students should get rid of diseases by following healthy habits including physical exercise and nutritious food.

Diagnostics tests, ECG, 2D Echo, diabetic and BP tests were conducted for 200 students at the health camp free of cost.

MedleyMed launched

Warangal: MedleyMed, a digital platform for pharmacy businesses and virtual patient care solutions, has launched its services in Warangal with Retail Pharmacy Software and Pharmacy Point of Sale System MedleyMed SmartZ ERP.

The SmartZ ERP renders end-to-end solutions for pharmacies thereby bringing about operational efficiencies of pharmacies, be it single stores or pharmacy chains.

SmartZ ERP is a comprehensive solution for pharmacies to maintain and manage in-store and online inventory from a single platform. It gives a gateway to the web storefront to display products online and take online customer orders as well.

All the products from the pharmacy are displayed online for customers with real-time inventory status. The pharmacy can use email and SMS communication about customers’ upcoming medicine requirements based on their purchases.

Cheque handed over to kin of slain army soldier



Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur T MLA Konappa handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of slain Indian Army soldier Mohammad Shakeer Hussain in Kaghaznagar on Tuesday. The grant was sanctioned by the government.

Hussain (39), a resident of Riksha Colony of Kaghaznagar town was killed in a rockslide at Ladakh in Jammu in 2020. He retired from the service seven years back. He was working with the army on a special request.

He had joined the Indian Army 23 years back. He is survived by a wife, two daughters and a son. His father ekes out a living by vending fruits.

Vijay Kumar appointed additional government pleader

Hanamkonda: Mattewada Vijay Kumar was appointed as the Additional Government Pleader for the Industrial Tribunal cum Labour Court of Hanamkonda district to look after civil cases on behalf of the government for three years from the date of assumption of the charge.

An order to this effect was released on Monday. M Vijay Kumar, a native of Girmajipet, has been practising as an advocate in Warangal District Court since 1998. He also served as Bar Association Treasure in 2011 and General Secretary in 2021 of Warangal District Bar Association.

Ramanna inaugurates park in Adilabad

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna inaugurated the Prof Jayashankar Memorial Park at Thatiguda Colony here on Tuesday. He was joined by municipal chairperson Jogu Premender. The park was developed at a cost of Rs.45 lakh. Ramanna said Rs 40 crore was granted to establish an IT Tower in Adilabad recently.

As for the park, the site, once a haven of anti-social activities, was converted into a park with an open air gym and a selfie-point. He later handed over cheques to 41 beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak and sewing machines to the poor in Thatiguda and Bagyanagar colonies.

BRS town president Alal Ajay, councilors Ashok Swamy, municipal floor leader Bandari Satheesh, leaders Konda Ganesh, Bhumanna, Dhammapal, Sajoddin and many others were present.

One killed in accident in Suryapet

Suryapet: One person died on the spot while two others were injured after the car they were travelling in hit a lorry parked on the roadside at Mattapally on Tuesday.

Gurrapati Srinivas, 50, died on the spot while Marripudi Prasad and Bette Nageshwar suffered injuries in the accident. They were natives of Kanchikacherla of NTR district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, they were going to Kanchikacherla from Palnadu. Negligent driving is suspected to have led to the accident. Mattapally police filed a case and taken up investigation.

TSBIE sets up control room at its Office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of intermediate practical exams commencing on Wednesday, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has established a control room at its Office in Hyderabad. Students, parents and principals can utilize it for any clarifications regarding practical exams by calling on the number 040-24600110 between 8 am and 8 pm or email at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in.