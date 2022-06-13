Rajanna-Sircilla: Shepherd warns to commit suicide at CESS office

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: A Shepherd Animeni Kishan has threatened to commit suicide by consuming pesticide in protest against Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) officials’ indifferent attitude in removing electric pole and line passing through his land. A native of Chandrampet, Kishan made an application to CESS officials for removal of electric poles as well as wires from his lands as the current line was arranged without his permission. Though he made rounds around the office for two months, officials have not done the work and postponing the issue by showing various reasons.

Vexed over the officials indifferent attitude, Kishan along with pesticides bottle arrived Sircilla-CESS office on Monday and warned to committee suicide by consuming pesticides. When he tried to consume pesticide, office staff foiled his attempt. Kishan said that he has decided to sell his 34 guntas of land to perform his daughter’s marriage. However, buyers were not coming forward to purchase the land as an electric line was passing through the land.

Though he made rounds around the CESS office, officials were least bothered about the issue. Moreover, one of the lady officers was demanding a Rs 30,000 bribe to remove an electric line from his land.