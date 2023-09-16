| Rajasthan 1 Labourer Killed 3 Others Injured After Ceiling In Under Construction Room In School Caves In

Rajasthan: 1 labourer killed, 3 others injured after ceiling in under-construction room in school caves in

One labourer was killed and three others sustained injuries after a ceiling of an under-repair room in a government senior secondary school in Baran district caved in on Saturday morning

By PTI Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Kota: One labourer was killed and three others sustained injuries after a ceiling of an under-repair room in a government senior secondary school in Baran district caved in on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident happened in the old portion of the school even as classes of students were underway in the new portion of the school building.

The deceased labourer was identified as Pappulal Kumhar (55), a resident of Seeswali town in Baran district. One of the injured men is critical and is under treatment at a hospital, they said.

Relatives of the deceased have refused to accept the body of the deceased and are staging a dharna outside the school, police said.

Attempts are underway to convince the kin of the deceased to agree to take the body, DSP Vijay Kumar said.

They are demanding a compensation of Rs 20 lakh and action against school officials, he said.

The body is currently kept in the mortuary of a local hospital after the post-mortem was conducted.

Four labourers were engaged in repairing a damaged room ceiling in an old building of a government senior secondary school in Seeswali town on Saturday morning, police said.

Around 11 am, the under-repair ceiling of stone slabs caved in killing Pappulal on the spot and leaving three others injured, police said.

Police rushed to the spot and took the four labourers out from the debris with the help of a GCB machine and rushed them to a local hospital.

Doctors declared Pappulal brought dead and referred one another, identified as Gourdhanlal (55), to MBS hospital in Kota due to his critical condition, a cop who was present at the rescue operation, said.

The other two labourers with minor injuries were under treatment at Seeswali hospital, he said.