Four killed, Five critical after lift crashes in UP’s Noida

As many as four people died and five more were said to be critical after a lift of an under-construction building came crashing down to the ground in Greater Noida.

By ANI Published Date - 12:36 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Noida: As many as four people died and five more were said to be critical after a lift of an under-construction building came crashing down to the ground in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday.

The lift collapsed at a construction site of Amrapali Builders in Greater Noida.

“Four people have died and five more are said to be in critical condition at a city hospital,” Manish Verma, the district magistrate of Greater Noida, told ANI.

The DM informed further that an investigation was underway into the incident.

“A police team is at the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment. Another team is at the scene of the accident and nobody else is stuck or stranded. We are ensuring proper treatment for the injured,” the DM added.

Further details are awaited.