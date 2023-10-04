Rajasthan assembly polls: Sachin Pilot says key contest between Cong, BJP

He also targeted the BJP alleging it was sleeping for four-and-a-half years and did not even try to become the voice of the public.

By PTI Updated On - 07:14 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

File Photo of Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday that regional parties might contest the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan but the key contest would be between his party and the opposition BJP.

He also targeted the BJP alleging it was sleeping for four-and-a-half years and did not even try to become the voice of the public.

“Basically the contest in Rajasthan is between two parties – the BJP and the Congress. Other small parties have contested elections in the past and will contest elections even today. Perhaps they will contest in the future but the main contest will be between the BJP and the Congress,” Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

He claimed that in the last five years the BJP had no issues to raise and even in the election strategy, the Congress was far ahead of the opposition party and was confident of getting a majority in the elections.

“The attitude of the BJP that I have seen is…they were sleeping peacefully for four-and-a-half years. They did not even try to become the voice of the public and the public also understands that it is organising yatras now in view of elections. There has been Aakrosh Yatra, Parivartan Yatra, Sankalp Yatra but no one is talking about public interest,” Pilot said.

Hitting out at the central government over the issues of demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and black money, the Congress leader said it made many promises such as Clean India, Stand Up India, Make in India but these did not materialise on the ground and today farmers are troubled and the young people are worried.

“That’s why people want change and the change has already begun. BJP will definitely lose in the four states where elections will be held and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a very decisive election,” he said.

On the police action against some journalists in Delhi, Pilot said that this is not a healthy tradition. He said, “I condemn the way attempts have been made to intimidate and threaten journalists and everyone should have the freedom to do journalism in a free environment.” On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated visits to Rajasthan, Pilot said, “The prime minister is frequently coming and blaming the Congress government of the state. He is not even saying once that what special he has done for Rajasthan in the last nine years of his tenure.”