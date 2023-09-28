Rajasthan govt schemes benefitted every section of society, says CM Gehlot

Addressing a programme in the Kathuwas village of Kotputli-Behror district, Gehlot also said the state has made unprecedented progress in all sectors.

By PTI Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: The schemes implemented by the Rajasthan government in the past five years have benefitted every section of society, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

The Rajasthan government is working with commitment for the all-round development of the state and the welfare of its people. Every section of society has benefitted from the government’s policy decisions and public welfare schemes, Gehlot said.

In the past five years, he claimed Rajasthan has made unprecedented progress in all sectors — economic, social, medical, education and infrastructure development.

The chief minister claimed his dispensation’s efficient financial management has led to Rajasthan becoming the top state in north India and second in the country in terms of GDP.

Gehlot said Rajasthan is also the top state in the country in information technology and milk and pulses production. More than 90 universities and 310 colleges have been established in the past five years.

Schemes such as the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme have become examples for the country, Gehlot said.

He also appealed to the Centre to study the schemes and implement those across the country.

Gehlot said Rajasthan will become the leader in social security in India.

The state government provided relief from inflation by giving people the benefits of 10 schemes through inflation relief camps. About three lakh appointments are being made to remove unemployment, the veteran Congress leader said.

During the programme, Gehlot distributed two-wheelers to meritorious students under the Divyang Scooty Yojana.