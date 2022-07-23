| Rajat Kumar Asks Officials To Be On High Alert At Dams

Rajat Kumar asks officials to be on high alert at dams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: Irrigation department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar on Saturday asked officials to be on high alert in the wake of heavy rains lashing the State since Friday morning

With India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rains in the next two days, Rajat Kumar instructed the officials working at various irrigation projects to be on alert and constantly monitor inflows.

Since inflows into Singur and Nizam Sagar were high, the officials must keep watch on the increasing water levels in the projects.

