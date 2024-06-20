Rajesh Dwivedi assumes charge as Director (Finance) BHEL

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 08:18 PM

Sangareddy: On his appointment as Director on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi has assumed charge as Director (Finance) in New Delhi on Thursday.

Dwivedi had been the General Manager & Head of Corporate Finance in BHEL. He is a distinguished fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and also holds a master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA).

Dwivedi joined BHEL as an executive trainee (Finance) in 1992 and brings with him a rich and diverse experience of more than 32 years across various verticals encompassing business strategies, manufacturing, and project construction in the power sector along with Board level exposure of holding additional charge of Director (Finance) in Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited, Ranchi since September 2022.