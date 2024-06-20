Telangana: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh takes oath

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, Hyderabad incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and others participated in the programme. Later, the Speaker and the Minister congratulated Sri Ganesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 03:24 PM

Hyderabad: Congress leader Sri Ganesh, who got elected as Secunderabad Cantonment MLA, took oath in the Assembly here on Thursday. Speaker Gaddam Prasad administered the oath.

Following the death of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident, a bypoll was conducted for the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency on May 13 along with Lok Sabha elections. Sri Ganesh won the bypoll with a margin of 13,206 votes over BJP candidate Vamsha Tilak and BRS candidate Niveditha.